Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $172.26 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

