Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,910 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $797,038,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850,072 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,612 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

