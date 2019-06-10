Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.97 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective (up previously from $970.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

NYSE:AZO traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,111.23. 177,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,133. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $662.17 and a 12 month high of $1,119.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.09, for a total value of $2,005,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,186.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total transaction of $7,469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,237 shares of company stock worth $33,558,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

