Brokerages Anticipate BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $1,018,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,490.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,206,150. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $210.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

