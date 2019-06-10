Brokerages Anticipate Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) to Announce ($0.71) Earnings Per Share

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.71) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Revlon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REV shares. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE REV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.33. 118,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,316. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.35. Revlon has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.60 million. Revlon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Revlon will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 355,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $7,064,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 20,000 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $419,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,474,200. Corporate insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 428.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.