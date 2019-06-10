Brokerages Set $5.50 Target Price for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AgroFresh Solutions’ rating score has improved by 44.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AgroFresh Solutions an industry rank of 55 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.15. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,490. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.55 million. Research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Freiwald bought 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $128,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,138.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

