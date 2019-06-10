Brokerages Set Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Price Target at $19.44

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of ACOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

