Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target at $87.14

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In other news, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,647,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after buying an additional 51,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 473,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $80.93 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

