Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff Sells 9,471 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 9,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $882,507.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,426.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 5,265 shares of Royal Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $495,647.10.

RGLD stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.30. 444,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.12. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 72.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

