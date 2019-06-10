Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,885.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 168.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 384,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 808,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $132,906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.66.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $129,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,601.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,854 shares of company stock worth $275,443,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $173.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

