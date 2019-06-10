Burney Co. Has $12.56 Million Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $96.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

