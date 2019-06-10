Burney Co. Reduces Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $281,960.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,821.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $23.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

