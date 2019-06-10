Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.92 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Business First Bancshares an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $218,448.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $144,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 431.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFST traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $27.89.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

