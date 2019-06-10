California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Infinera were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.7% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Infinera Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David W. Heard bought 25,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $252,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Fallon bought 50,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

