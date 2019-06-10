California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 335,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

HPT opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

