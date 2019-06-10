California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,356 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $148,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.48.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

