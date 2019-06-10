Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

CII stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

