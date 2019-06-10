Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $252,000 in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 113.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $90.63 on Monday. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.98.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James cut ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.49.

In related news, insider Toro Melinda Michele Del sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $563,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $838,842.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,875 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,221 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

