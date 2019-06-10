Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,758,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.