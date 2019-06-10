Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $234.63 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $236.41. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6174 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

