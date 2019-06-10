Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $234.63 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $167.48 and a one year high of $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6174 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

