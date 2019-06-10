Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,028 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $30,296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 821,382 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $35,530,000 after buying an additional 149,334 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 721,900 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $31,244,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 358.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,022 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 466,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. GMP Securities upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -131.84 and a beta of 4.13. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.85.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

