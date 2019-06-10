CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,721 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY opened at $287.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

