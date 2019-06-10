Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $41.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.85 million and the highest is $45.60 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $38.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $168.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $179.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.56 million, with estimates ranging from $162.65 million to $204.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.79 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CTRE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,366. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.85. Caretrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,998,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,781,000 after buying an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 710,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,821,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 426,653 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,424,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

