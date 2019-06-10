Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.24. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $70,795,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 497,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $90.42 and a twelve month high of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

