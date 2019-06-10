Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $49.05. 9,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,856. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,151.68%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.