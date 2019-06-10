Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Centene by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

