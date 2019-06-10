CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.42

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$100.42 and last traded at C$100.21, with a volume of 48382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.95.

The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion and a PE ratio of 25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

