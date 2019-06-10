Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Cut by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 322,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97,644 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Gabelli started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/cheniere-energy-inc-nyseamericanlng-holdings-cut-by-sawtooth-solutions-llc.html.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.