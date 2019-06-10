China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CEA traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $27.13. 10,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,480. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the first quarter worth $274,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 36.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

