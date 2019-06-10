Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $729.82

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $729.82 and last traded at $724.97, with a volume of 11128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $709.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $770.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total transaction of $3,305,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,358,813. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,702 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

