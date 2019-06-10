CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,579 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYG stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

