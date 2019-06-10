CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

