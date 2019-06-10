Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,564 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 30.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $332,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 28.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $257,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $70,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $379,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,865 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

