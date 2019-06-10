Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75,880 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 1.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $38,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after buying an additional 260,042 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cigna by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 532,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after purchasing an additional 193,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $157.46. The stock had a trading volume of 53,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.84.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

