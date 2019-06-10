Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 186.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC set a $76.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

