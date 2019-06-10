Citigroup Inc. Purchases 132,486 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 225.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,486 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 824,484 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $301,984 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

