Cito Capital Group LLC Has $792,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cito Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 159.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,206,194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $44.99 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

