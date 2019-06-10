Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cloudera from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Cloudera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 188,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

