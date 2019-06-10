CNA Financial Corp Acquires 13,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Terex by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,610,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $20,984,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Terex by 2,657.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 757,245 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,188,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 586,881 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Terex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CNA Financial Corp Acquires 13,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/cna-financial-corp-acquires-13000-shares-of-terex-co-nysetex.html.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.