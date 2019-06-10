Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,531 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $57,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.10. 24,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,308. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

