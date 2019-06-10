Comerica Bank Acquires 486 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in YY were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in YY by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in YY during the fourth quarter valued at $4,873,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in YY during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in YY by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in YY by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YY alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on YY shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of YY in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $74.75 on Monday. YY Inc has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.07). YY had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that YY Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Acquires 486 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/comerica-bank-acquires-486-shares-of-yy-inc-nasdaqyy.html.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.