Comerica Bank Has $384,000 Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Tailored Brands worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

TLRD stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Tailored Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Tailored Brands news, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $100,035.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,962 shares in the company, valued at $155,328.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

