Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $715.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $53.00.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

