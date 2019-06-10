Compass Group (LON:CPG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,750 ($22.87).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Securities boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,772.69 ($23.16).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,844.50 ($24.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,467.50 ($19.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,854.50 ($24.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 13.10 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,792 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £1,953.28 ($2,552.31).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

