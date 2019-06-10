Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 169.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.51 per share, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,692.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,697 shares of company stock worth $247,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

