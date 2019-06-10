Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Up to $188.40

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $182.79, but opened at $188.40. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $191.96, with a volume of 2042266 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

