Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.62. Constellium has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 83.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 76,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.