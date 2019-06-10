Contrasting Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Heritage Insurance (OTCMKTS:HRTG)

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 4.44% 6.52% 0.83% Heritage Insurance 3.97% 6.70% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Dividends

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Insurance pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $46.96 billion N/A $1.39 billion $0.92 17.63 Heritage Insurance $480.17 million 0.97 $27.16 million $1.38 11.20

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ms&Ad Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

