CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Trading 16.5% Higher

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.40. 690,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 538,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

CRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,548.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dillione purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $70,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,118.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,744 shares of company stock valued at $223,411 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

